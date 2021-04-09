Attackers of Police formations, Correctional facilities enemies of the people – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has described as “enemies of the people” those responsible for the recent attacks at some Police formations and Correctional facilities in Imo State.

Lawan said the aim of the attackers was probably to cause a distraction for the Imo State government or even the Federal Government.

According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the Senate President, Lawan spoke at the capital city of Owerri where he commissioned a road project which was completed by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The road, which is named after a former Senate President, Late Chief Evan Enwerem, is one of the many infrastructural projects inaugurated to mark one year in office of Uzodimma.

Speaking at the occasion, Lawan charged the people to take ownership of the projects, utilize them well and protect them as their projects.

