Attackers raze two INEC offices, Umahi’s filling station

…LG bosses, commissioner, SA queried

Hoodlums have burnt two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Ebonyi State. The burnt INEC offices, located in Ebiaji, Ezza North and Ugbodo, Ebonyi local government areas, were torched on Tuesday night. About 24 hours earlier, hoodlums also set ablaze a fuel station belonging to Governor Dave Umahi. The State Executive Council also ordered the chairmen of the two local government areas where the INEC offices are located to be queried. Also to be queried are a commissioner and another aide to the governor. Although no life was lost in the Tuesday attack on INEC offices, the buildings, facilities, documents and office equipment were destroyed. A source said the hoodlums set the buildings ablaze when workers had already gone home after the day’s job. The source described the incident as unfortunate, unpatriotic and regrettable.

The state INEC spokesperson, Cornelius Ali, told journalists in Abakaliki that the fire destroyed generators, voting cubicles and other materials. Ali allayed fears that the attack might jeopardise the forthcoming continuous voter registration exercise slated for June. He said: “Early this morning, we got a report that some people have attacked and set our local government area offices in Ezza North and Izzi local government areas ablaze, destroying valuables belonging to the commission. “When we got there, we saw that buildings housing our offices have been razed while generators, cubicles and other INEC materials in these offices have been completely destroyed.”

Ali said the arsonists had inflicted heavy loss on the commission. He, however, promised that the attack would not deter INEC from carrying out its statutory responsibilities to the people. Umahi, who confirmed the attack on INEC offices, said his own filling station was also burnt by hoodlums two days ago.

The governor disclosed this while hosting the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon, who paid him a courtesy visit at the old Government House, Abakaliki. He said: “Let me condemn, very seriously, the killing of security agencies. Yesterday (Tuesday), two INEC offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas (were burnt) and even a filling station that I owned before now (was burnt) two days ago. (There was also) attempted assassination of the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).” Meanwhile, the state Executive Council yesterday directed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, to query the Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Mrs. Chinyere Nwogba, her Ezza North counterpart, Dr. Nora Aloh, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo, and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on State and Local Government Affairs, Chief Enekwachi Akpa, over the burning of the INEC offices.

This was part of the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting held at old Government House, Abakaliki. Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said the query followed the inability of the political office holders to nip the attack in the bud and urged security agencies to immediately fish out the perpetrators.

He said: “Exco also did deliberate on the attack on INEC facilities in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas. So, a report was taken and it was noted that the INEC offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas were attacked by bandits.

“Exco did frown at the development and urged the security agencies to immediately ‘wade in’ to fish out perpetrators. Exco did frown at the government functionaries that would have helped in nipping the issue in the bud; the Chairman of Ezza North, Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs.

“Exco therefore directed that they be given a query to explain why disciplinary actions will not be taken against them by the government for failing in their duties to take some proactive actions that would have nipped the situation in the bud. Exco did warn that every office holder must rise to his/her responsibilities, show diligence, show passion, failing which disciplinary actions will also face such a person.”

