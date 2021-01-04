News

Attacks: 8, 210 farmers still trapped in Benue IDP camps

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Less than four years after armed herdsmen attacked communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing 73 farmers, over 8, 210 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the attack are still trapped in the designated Abagena Camp in the state. On January 1, 2018, suspected Fulani herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons made incursion into Guma villages when the people were in yuletide mood and killed scores, who were later given mass burial by the state government.

Those still wallowing in penury after the killing, according to findings by New Telegraph included women, children and the elderly. It was gathered that homes of the displaced persons as well as schools, hospitals and clinics in the affected communities were destroyed by the invaders, leaving the inhabitants with no such facilities to go to for their health needs. Speaking in an exclusive telephone chat yesterday, Commandant of the Abagena Camp located along Makurdi-Lafia Road, Mr. James Iorkyaa, said the state government was still grappling with the humanitarian challenge of addressing the problem faced by the displaced victims. Iorkyaa confirmed that at least 8, 210 people were still living in the camp, adding that most of them made several efforts to return to their ancestral homes with their families, but that such efforts hit the rock as their villages were still not safe.

This was because armed insurgents were still coming in with large numbers of cattle with an intent to attack and kill the people. “Majority of them (the IDPs) are willing to go back to their homes, but because their places are still unsafe, they are finding it difficult to do so”.

He added that few weeks to the New Year, men of the Livestock Guards arrested Fulani herdsmen and imponded hundreds of their cattle for violating the anti-open grazing law of the state, which was promulgated to check rampant attacks and killing of innocent people in the state. Iorkyaa, who commended Governor Samuel Ortom for ensuring that the lives and property of the people were protected, and for the provision of relief materials through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to cushion the hardship of the IDPs, also thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their support in that regard. He dismissed reports of the outbreak of deadly diseases in the camp, saying that other humanitarian agencies like Doctors Without Borders in conjunction with the state Ministry of Health, had been carrying out regular checks to prevent any disease outbreak, assuring that their health was guaranteed.

