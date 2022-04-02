News

Attacks: FG should tell Nigerians to protect themselves -Shettima

The president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has said the Federal Government has been overwhelmed by the recent upsurge of attacks across Kaduna State. Shettima therefore advises the government to announce to the people that they should start protecting themselves from the activities of bandits in the country, especially in Kaduna State.

The AYCF boss told Saturday Telegraph that the “recent attack is an indication that things have gone out of hand as a result of carelessness on the part of the government and that is why we find ourselves where we are. He said: “It is a clear indication that there are lots of compromises otherwise I could not imagine that bandits can hold the Nigerian government to ransom because of what we are seeing in the recent past.

It is sad and very unfortunate.” The youth leader, who condemned the attack in its entirety, added that “Nigerians must begin to devise means of protecting themselves, since the government cannot protect everybody and so we are left with nothing again except for the government to come out and announce that people should protect themselves because we are human. “We cannot just sit down and allow people to hold us to ransom every day. It is clear that the government has been overwhelmed as a result of their carelessness. We cannot continue like this.” He also called for collaboration, saying “there should be Inter agency collaboration at this critical period, there must be intelligence gathering and action.

 

