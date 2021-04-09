Attacks: Igbo monarch in Thailand asks FG to equip security agents

An Igbo traditional ruler in Tawanna/ Chonburi, Thailand, Oti Ndubuisi Kenneth, has called on the Federal Government to fortify and equip the nation’s security architecture and agents in order to tackle the rising insecurity in the country. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, he said a wellequipped security system would go a long way in ensuring the security of the lives and properties of the people.

He, however, condemned what he described as wanton killings in Ebonyi State, the entire South East geo-political zone and the country in general by hoodlums and herdsmen, urging security agents to brace up to the challenge of securing the nation.

He advised the people to cooperate with the government in order to secure them and the nation, adding: “I strongly condemn the killing of innocent persons in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi by herdsmen who massacred over 25 persons. There is no reason why these killings should occur. It is unwarranted, unprovoked and cowardly. It should be investigated and the perpetrators must be made to face the full weight of the law

