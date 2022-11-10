Attacks: INEC calls emergency security meeting

*Loses building, 1,138 election materials in Ogun attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for Friday, to discuss the rising incidents of attacks on supporters of various political parties since the commencement of campaign barely two months ago.

The Commission also disclosed that it lost the main building and all movable assets in attack at its headquarters in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement, decried the use of hate and incendiary language by some politicians, describing it as “extremely disturbing.”

Okoye stated that INEC lost 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, eight electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), in the attack on its office in Abeokuta.

He also said attack at its office in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State affected a section of the building and only some furniture items.

