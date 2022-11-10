News

Attacks: INEC calls emergency security meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Loses building, 1,138 election materials in Ogun attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for Friday, to discuss the rising incidents of attacks on supporters of various political parties since the commencement of campaign barely two months ago.

The Commission also disclosed that it lost the main building and all movable assets in attack at its headquarters in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement, decried the use of hate and incendiary language by some politicians, describing it as “extremely disturbing.”

Okoye stated that INEC lost 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, eight electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), in the attack on its office in Abeokuta.

He also said attack at its office in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State affected a section of the building and only some furniture items.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Before they return to trenches

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

Both the militants and host communities are angry over developments in the exploitation and exploration of oil from the Niger Delta. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports that the problems of the area appear not to be ending soon enough A peaceful time They had once calmed down, especially with the introduction of Amnesty Programme, coupled […]
News

Kudos, knocks as Ikpeazu remodels 44-year-old Ariaria Int’l Market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, one of the largest markets in West Africa and Nigeria’s largest Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) centre is a child of circumstance that desperately needs help. The market gained an international reputation when it transformed from an ordinary buying and selling centre to arguably the biggest leather products […]
News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu’s ally, Salvador, dumps APC for Labour Party

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has officially dumped the ruling party for the Labour Party. Salvador, who is a close ally of thepresidentialcandidateof APC, BolaTinubu, announced his defection to Labour Party in Lagos yesterday. He also announced that the party has adopted him as its governorship candidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica