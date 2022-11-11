Attacks: INEC calls for emergency security meeting today

…loses building, 1,138 election materials in Ogun attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday, to discuss the rising incidents of attacks on supporters of various political parties since the commencement of campaign barely two months ago.

The commission also disclosed that it lost the posimain building and all movable assets in attack at its headquarters in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State. INEC National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement, decried the use of hate and incendiary language by some politicians, describing it as “extremely disturbing.” Okoye said INEC lost 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, eight electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), in the attack in his office at Abeokuta.

He also said attack at its office in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State affected a section of the building and only some furniture items. Okoye regretted that the attacks occurred when the commission has commenced the movement of materials to its offices nationwide, described the attacks as very worrisome. He disclosed that the attacks at its offices in Ogun and Osun have been reported to the Nigeria Police Force and other security and safety agencies, adding that investigation has commenced.

