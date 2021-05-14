Metro & Crime

Attacks on Abia police station, NDLEA office cruel –Kalu

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the Wednesday night attack on Bende Police Divisional Headquarters in Abia State as cruel and wicked. The former governor of Abia State said the perpetrators of the barbaric act must be identified and brought to justice. Stressing that law enforcement agencies should be motivated for their patriotic efforts in securing the country, Kalu called for robust collaboration among the three tiers of government in the fight against insecurity.

The senator advised the perpetrators of the attack to desist from criminality, because the destruction of public assets procured with taxpayers’ money was painful and demoralising. He said: “The attack on Bende Police Station in Abia State is totally condemnable.

“The burning of the police station was needless and unwarranted. “The sponsors of the evil act must be apprehended to face the wrath of the law. “The security agencies play a critical role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s growing democracy and as such, they do not deserve ill-treatment.

“I implore the people of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State to be vigilant and peaceful.” Kalu also condemned the attack on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. Gunmen on Wednesday night attacked Bende Divisional Police Headquarters, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, razing down the entire building. The New Telegraph learnt that two police officers were injured during exchange of gunfire. The incident brought to six the number of attacks on police stations, law enforcement agencies and personnel in the state. It was the fourth in the last three days.

