News

Attacks on custodial centres: FG reads riot act to armed squad operatives

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…declares holding facilities red zone
…directs correctional personnel to deploy maximum force against invaders

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by the frequency of attacks on custodial centres in parts of the country, the Federal Government has declared the facilities “red zones”, which must remain impregnable and inviolable.
Accordingly, government has directed armed squad operatives protecting custodial centres across the country, to deploy maximum force against elements that may attempt to violate the sanctity and security of the institution, henceforth.
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who read the riot act to squadron and field commanders, Friday, at the Nigeria Correctional Service’s (NCoS) headquarters in Abuja, warned that personnel will be held responsible for any untoward incident at any centre.
While disclosing that a “pattern of attacks on custodial centres is emerging”, Aregbesola warned that the Federal Government will no longer accept excuses for breach of prisons’ security.
New Telegraph reports that the warning came few weeks after the Owerri, Imo State, custodial centre was attacked, with at least 1, 800 inmates escaping in the ensuing melee.
Addressing the officers, the minister said custodial facilities remained “the symbol of the Nigerian State”, which must not be violated under any guise whatsoever.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Taraba leads as NCDC reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in 8 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This brings the total number of recorded cases so far to 164,588. The public health agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday night. NCDC […]
News

Aisha Buhari tasks groups on women, girl-child emancipation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has charged women groups in the country to work hard towards the emancipation of the female folk, young and old, so that they can contribute their quota to nation building.   She stated this in Abuja at the weekend at a well-attended conference organised by Aspire Women Forum, a […]
News

Lokoja attack: Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to order over his alleged confrontation with managers of COVID-19 issues in the state. PDP is particularly worried over Wednesday’s attack on the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja by gunmen, who allegedly invaded the facility, destroyed and carted away […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica