Attacks on custodial centres: FG reads riot act to armed squad operatives

…declares holding facilities red zone

…directs correctional personnel to deploy maximum force against invaders

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by the frequency of attacks on custodial centres in parts of the country, the Federal Government has declared the facilities “red zones”, which must remain impregnable and inviolable.

Accordingly, government has directed armed squad operatives protecting custodial centres across the country, to deploy maximum force against elements that may attempt to violate the sanctity and security of the institution, henceforth.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who read the riot act to squadron and field commanders, Friday, at the Nigeria Correctional Service’s (NCoS) headquarters in Abuja, warned that personnel will be held responsible for any untoward incident at any centre.

While disclosing that a “pattern of attacks on custodial centres is emerging”, Aregbesola warned that the Federal Government will no longer accept excuses for breach of prisons’ security.

New Telegraph reports that the warning came few weeks after the Owerri, Imo State, custodial centre was attacked, with at least 1, 800 inmates escaping in the ensuing melee.

Addressing the officers, the minister said custodial facilities remained “the symbol of the Nigerian State”, which must not be violated under any guise whatsoever.

