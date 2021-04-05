News

Attacks on Imo Police hqtrs, Correctional Facility act of terrorism, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Monday’s attacks on Imo State Police headquarters and Correctional facilities as acts of terrorism.
This came just as he directed security and intelligence agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attacks.

 

In a statement released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

 

He directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

