Attacks on INEC facilities may lead to constitutional crisis – Okoye

Barr. Festus Okoye is the National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on rising attacks on INEC facilities, preparations of the Anambra State governorship election and the 2023 general election, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Could you paint for us a picture of the damage that has been done so far to INEC because about 23 offices have been burnt by arsonists, vandals and all kinds of unknown criminal elements; what is the extent of the damage?

As of today, no individual, group or organisation has claimed responsibility for this spate of attacks on our offices across the federation and we are not aware whether these attacks have political undertones or underpinnings, and whether they are ideologically motivated and whether they are just meant purposely to spread fear among the staff of INEC to prevent us from proceeding with our electoral activities. Some of these things, you can really segregate them.

There were a few of the incidents that were internal to the commission resulting from may be electrical challenges and so on. There were also some of the burnings and vandalization that took place during the #EndSARS protest.

In some of this vandalisation and destructions during the #EndSARS protest, some of these communities where these attacks took place have even volunteered to repair the offices of the commission and I think that is a very commendable thing. But the seven attacks that we witnessed in less than three weeks, especially in Abia, Ebonyi and Akwa-Ibom states are giving us serious concerns relating to what the attacks are all about.

This is because we have just finished our expansion of voter access to polling units where our local government offices from where we stage our activities were completely attacked, burnt and vandalized. And by 28 of June, we are going to commence the continuous voters’ registration exercise and it is from these offices that we are going to carry out these activities.

So, you attack these offices and burn them down, the implication is that you want to prevent us from even doing the continuous voters’ registration exercise and also from proceeding with the preparation for the 2023 general election.

Some of the equipment the commission uses are not procured off the shelf. Some of these things are ordered from outside the country. There has to be budgeting, appropriation and because of the COVID-19 pandemic production has slowed down in some of these advanced countries.

It is going to take the commission a while to replace some of these things and that was the reason why we summoned all our Resident Electoral Commissioners from all the states of the federation for us to deliberate and try to put together some of these attacks and proffer solutions on how we are going to tackle both the internal and external issues with the inter-agency’s consultative committee on election security.

When you say it will take a while to order some of the things that have been damaged, how long do you mean and who are these groups that are trying to disenfranchise Nigerians?

As of today, there is no lead because no individual has been arrested and no group has claimed responsibility. We are not aware that any individual has been arrested.

So, it is very difficult for us to really situate what is going on. Some of the materials we use are sensitive and non-sensitive materials. For instance, it will take between six months and one year to order and get the smartcard readers that we are using because some of these smartcard readers are expensive.

Moreover, we are trying to import new generation registration software, which we will use for the continuous voters’ registration exercise. In these places, where offices have been burnt, there is a possibility that we may not even find an office to rent in some of these local governments because some of the lands in which these offices were built were donated by the local communities.

So, if these offices have been razed down and we are supposed to employ thousands of individuals to assist us with this voters’ registration exercise, they cannot be in the air to do the registration. So, we are really worried because we want to prepare and prepare well. And we want to start some of our activities within our own timelines, so that we don’t get into the 2023 general election not well prepared.

Was there no security arrangement for these offices and is it just that these materials must be at the local government areas?

I quite appreciate what you are saying. You see the commission has offices in the 774 local government areas of the country, and in most of these offices, we have local security guards, who look after some of these offices.

And some of them are not armed and once in a while, we have police or civil defence personnel giving some form of security cover to some of these offices. At our INEC headquarters in the states, we have our own security guarding some of these offices and then the police and sometimes the civil defence providing some level of security. Sometimes these attacks occur at midnight and some of our securities guards at the local governments are completely overwhelmed and before help comes, the damage has already been done.

So, it is not as if we are moving on. Some of the materials we use at the local governments like the voting cubicles, ballot boxes, office equipment and so on. You cannot begin to move these items to the Central Bank. Yes, there are a few things we have at the Central Bank but we cannot move all our facilities to the Central Bank.

That means that work at the local government would completely stop and work at our state offices would completely stop because we some of these things for everyday operations.

And we just finished geo-referencing of all the polling units in Nigeria and the voting points settlements that have been converted into full polling units and relocated.

So, we need some of this equipment and staff at the base level for us to carry out our activities. But we are re-strategizing and there is a possibility that we are going to audit some of the equipment we are going to leave at the base level and the ones we are going to move away from those areas.

What strategy do you have as an organisation to make sure that in spite of the security challenges in the country, elections will still take place?

As you know, the mandate of the commission is to organize, undertake and supervise elections. Part of our mandate is also to register all those who are eligible to be registered as voters as well as to register political parties that satisfied the constitutional threshold for being registered.

But we also need a good and conducive atmosphere to carry out this mandate given to us by the constitution. Based on these spates of attacks and organised vandalization of our offices, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission has convened the meeting of the Inter-agency’s Consultative Committee on Election Security for us to put heads together and deliberate on some of these threats to the conduct of the 2023 general election.

And also the conduct of some of the offseason governorship elections we have because as you know that on November 6 this year, we are going to conduct the Anambra State governorship election.

Thereafter, we have Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections before we move to the 2023 general election. One, we want to discuss with the security agencies, we want to harvest all the challenges we have in all the states, present it to them and then look at the strategies for protecting our state offices and local government offices and some of our facilities and equipment.

Secondly, to map out strategies of making sure that the continuous voters’ registration exercise that we are about to embark upon is successful and not disrupted in any state of the federation or in any local government.

I’m confident that our interaction with the security agencies and the critical stakeholders will go a long way in giving us a partway on how to proceed with our voters’ registration exercise and the 2023 general election. But more importantly, the host communities must see themselves as owners and custodians of these local government offices. Over 80 per cent working in our local government offices are from the surrounding communities in those local governments. So, when these offices are burn down the implication is that you are trying to lay off some of the critical staff that is from those communities. So, the communities must take some level of responsibilities in terms of protecting these offices.

It is also important for traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups and organisations and critical stakeholders to speak up in relation to some of these attacks and vandalization of critical national assets and symbols of our democracy because we have chosen to live by the tenets of democracy.

There is destruction in terms of these security challenges we are having and then you add constitutional crisis to it, it will be very disastrous. I think nobody should go in that direction. That is why despite all these attacks we are confident that we will proceed with our electoral activities, voters’ registration exercise and all other activities mapped out.

We hope and pray that the security agencies and all the political leaders, religious leaders and civil society groups and organization will assist in lowering the current tension in the country, so that we can have a very conducive atmosphere for electoral activities to proceed.

What do you make of the delay in the passage of the amended Electoral Act by the National Assembly months after the public hearing?

As a commission, we operate from the basis of the existing law. So, all our preparations relating to the off-season elections and also relating to the preparation for the 2023 election are based on the existing constitutional framework and also the existing Electoral Act. But the commission was part of the technical committee that worked on this present amendment that is before the National Assembly.

The whole thing is to repeal the existing Electoral Act and then enact a new Electoral Act that encompasses all the previous amendments that have been made, so that we have all of them in one document.

So, the chairman of INEC has also appealed to the National Assembly to expedite action on the electoral legal framework at least a year before the election, we should have a clean electoral legal framework to work with. If we don’t have it within a period of at least a year before the elections, it is going to distort some of our plans unless some of the provisions will have a timeframe within which they will come into force.

But I think that there are very good creative, innovative and progressive amendments that have been made to the electoral legal framework and it will be very good if the National Assembly can expedite work on it, so that we can have it way ahead of the 2023 general election.

Can you assure Nigerians that despite all of these that have happened; the Anambra election and some forthcoming bye-elections will be topnotch?

We are already preparing for these byeelections. In fact, we have bye-elections in Kaduna and Jigawa states.

There are also federal constituency bye-elections we are expecting but the National Assembly has not declared the seats vacant; one in Plateau State and another one in Kaduna State. We are preparing for these elections and we are not turning back.

This commission has the courage to proceed with its electoral activities and we are also going to continue to work with the security agencies to make sure that voters, our staff and all our equipment are protected.

How about the Anambra elections?

We are going ahead with the Anambra election.

