Attacks on Kuje facility, Buhari’s convoy, collapse of security architecture –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the simultaneous terrorist attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State as well as Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja, was an indication of collapse of the nation’s security architecture. The party also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of complicit to the attacks, and queried the alleged redeployment of soldiers deployed to the precinct of the Kuje Correctional facility 24 hours before the terrorists attacked. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement said the attacks were confirmation that President Buhari has lost control of the security of the nation. The party also said it was an indication that Nigerians are no longer safe under the APC-led government.

“The escalated spate of terrorism across the country has heightened apprehensions of complicity by the APC to open up our nation to more terrorist attacks with the view to stall the 2023 general elections. “The failure of the APC administration to act on the intelligence provided by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), which on Tuesday July 5, 2022 reportedly warned of an impending attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility gives credence to fears by Nigerians of complicity at very high level of the APC administration,” PDP stated.

The party called the ruling party to come clean on who ordered the reported redeployment of soldiers and who failed to act on the intelligence provided by the DSS. It recalled that Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at the wake of Abuja-Kaduna terrorist attack alleged that the “APCled government knows the whereabouts and the plans of the terrorists ravaging our nation but deliberately refused to act.”

The party regretted that President Buhari appeared helpless without any decisive and concrete steps taken to stem the tide of terrorist attacks in our country. “Even more curious is that President Buhari continues to retain Mr. Isa Pantami as Minister of Communication and Digital Economy to head and coordinate this very critical sector in the fight against terrorism in our country in spite of Isa Pantami’s confession of affiliation to terrorists. “With the sequence of events in the last 48 hours, it is clear to Nigerians that the APC government headed by President Buhari has failed in the basic purpose of government which is to secure life and properties of the citizens,” PDP said. The party advised the president to convene an emergency Council of State meeting for a review of the security situation in the country.

 

Our Reporters

