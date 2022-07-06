Attacks on Kuje Prison, Buhari convoy, collapse of security architecture – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the simultaneous terrorist attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State as well as Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja, was an indication of collapse of the nation’s security architecture.

The party also accused of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of complicit to the attacks, and queried the alleged redeployment of soldiers deployed to the precinct of the Kuje Correctional facility 24 hours before the terrorists attacked.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the attacks were confirmation that President Buhari has lost control of the security of the nation.

The party also said it was an indication that Nigerians are no longer safe under the APC-led government.

“The escalated spate of terrorism across the country has heightened apprehensions of complicity by the APC to open up our nation to more terrorist attacks with the view to stall the 2023 general elections.

“The failure of the APC administration to act on the intelligence provided by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), which on Tuesday July 5, 2022 reportedly warned of an impending attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility gives credence to fears by Nigerians of complicity at very high level of the APC administration,” PDP stated.

The party called the ruling party to come clean on who ordered the reported redeployment of soldiers and who failed to act on the intelligence provided by the DSS.

“Even more curious is that President Buhari continues to retain Mr. Isa Pantami as Minister of Communication and Digital Economy to head and coordinate this very critical sector in the fight against terrorism in our country in spite of Isa Pantami’s confession of affiliation to terrorists.

“With the sequence of events in the last 48 hours, it is clear to Nigerians that the APC government headed by President Buhari has failed in the basic purpose of government which is to secure life and properties of the citizens,” PDP said.

