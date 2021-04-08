Attacks on Northerners in the south an act of provocation –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has reacted to the attacks and killings of Northerners in some southern states, saying, the attacks were meant to provoke the North. ACF Deputy Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Ida, said the North must ensure that nobody takes it for granted as it is the fabric holding the country together. Ida, who stated this at Arewa House Kaduna on Wednesday while speaking at the Northern People’s Summit, said: “We are the fabric holding Nigeria together. We are being provoked by the incessant attacks on Northerners in the South.

“We must therefore ensure at the end that nobody takes us for granted or underestimate us. Let us change the template, portray our interest in the way we want it.” He also said the North required internal cohesion through elite consensus, as the region is presently at crossroad considering its numerous woes.

Idah said: “The North is at crossroad. We really need internal cohesion through elite consensus of what the North stands for, the resources available and what we want to achieve. “We have enemies within and we need to turn them around and make then see things our own way. There is absence of inclusion in the way we run our affairs.”

