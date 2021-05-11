Education

Attacks on schools put education in jeopardy – Mailafia

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has lamented that the current massive pernicious business of kidnapping of students especially in the North will worsen the region’s retrogression and put its education in jeopardy.

 

About 1,500 students from various schools in Borno, Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Katsina and Niger states, especially girls, had been abducted at various times between 2014 and 2021 by gunmen in exchange for ransom.

 

But Mailafia, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph stated that already the North is educationally disadvantaged and the current targeting of schools by terrorists, erroneously described as bandits, advances the philosophy of Boko Haram that Western education is forbidden.

 

He said: “The entire country has suffered from insecurity, including kidnapping and mayhem. But, if the truth be told, the North, especially Borno, Katsina, Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Niger, and the rest, have suffered far more than the rest of the country.

 

“Of course, the whole thing was originally directed at the Middle Belt, particularly Benue, Plateau and Southern Kaduna. It was a calculated strategy of genocide and eliminationism based on ethnic and religious grounds.

 

