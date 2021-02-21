Attacks on schools: Threat to teachers, education sector –NUT laments

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has said the growing attacks on schools leading to the kidnap of students and teachers, poses a grave threat to the teaching profession and the education sector as a whole.

Alarmed at the inability of security agencies to respond to attacks on time, the Union lamented that the safety of its members and students could no longer be guaranteed unless adequate steps were taken to ensure safety in schools.

NUT’s Press and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Emmanuel Hwande, who spoke to our correspondent exclusively on Saturday in Abuja, also raised the alarm that the attacks on schools which was initially more prominent in the North East, was gradually extending to other parts of the country.

According to him, enrolment of children into schools could be hampered as parents were no longer comfortable and live in fear of their children being kidnapped while trying to acquire education.

He said: “It has become a trend that shifted from the North East, it went to the North West and now it is coming to the North Central. This has gone to show that the teaching profession is at great risk.

“The education system in Nigeria is threatened, not just the teaching profession, but the overall education system is in danger and is facing a big threat. We still look up unto government to do what is required of them; to provide a safe learning environment for schooling activities to be carried out.

“It’s not good enough because this will translate into creating another issue; the issue of enrolment and as you know, the North has suffered low enrolment in the schools, it’s amongst the lowest in the country because of their cultural or religious factors.

“Most persons in the North prefer the Islamic school system, the Almajirai school system than going to western school system and if we are having such incidents, we will see that the western education enrolment will decline as parents no longer feel safe allowing their children return back to school because of the psychological effects and trauma that comes with having your child or children kidnapped in school.”

Hwande, who noted that hundreds of teachers have been lost to the Boko Haram crisis in the North East, said teachers especially in the North were worried and have expressed concerns over their safety while in the line of duty.

He urged the Federal Government to properly execute the policy on safer school initiative, implement the teachers’ life insurance policy and hazard allowance, to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment as well as boost teachers’ morale.

