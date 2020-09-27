Attacks on Zulum: N’East security compromised – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents call for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the frequent attacks was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised.

“Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation,” the party stated.

It restated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his Service Chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

“Our party commiserates with Governor Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred,” PDP stated.

The party commended the gallantry of the troops fighting in the fronts despite all odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert at this trying time.

Like this: Like Loading...