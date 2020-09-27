News

Attacks on Zulum: N’East security compromised – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents call for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik.

 

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the frequent attacks was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised.

 

“Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation,” the party stated.

 

It restated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his Service Chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

 

“Our party commiserates with Governor Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred,” PDP stated.

 

The party commended the gallantry of the troops fighting in the fronts despite all odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert at this trying time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC probe: Cops on legitimate duty to arrest ex-Ag. MD of NDDC –Police

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Onyekachi Eze

•PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC The Police Command in Rivers State yesterday said the policemen, who went to arrest Dr. Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were on legitimate duty. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister […]
News

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
News

JUST IN: Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions. The bill which was read the third time and passed, was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on  Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters presented by the Chairman, Senator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: