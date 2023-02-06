Attacks: Railway workers lament 90% drop in revenue to N50m

…vow to resist planned unbundling

Following recent attacks on its transportation activities and facilities, the monthly revenue generation of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has dropped by a whopping N450 million monthly from N500 million to N50 million, representing 90 per cent decline. Lamenting the development in Lagos, the President General, Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, Comrade Innocent Ajiji, said the situation had pulled back the fortunes of the organisation. According to him, “when the Abuja-Kaduna train service was attacked in April last year, it made passenger service patronage, both in Lagos and Warri-Itakpe line, drop drastically.

“That further brought down our revenue generation. Before the attack, we were generating close to N500 million monthly but now, we can’t even generate up to N50 million. This is our fear and predicament.” Ajiji, who also lamented Federal Government’s attitude towards the workers and the organisation, said their matter was being treated with levity, stressing that 2023 would not pass by without achieving anything from their agitations. Speaking on government’s subtle plan to unbundle the railway into four different sections, he said the government was ctually thinking towards privatisation, which has not brought out the best from any of such organisations.

“When you check critically, there is no organisation that has been privatised in Nigeria that is working perfectly. “Good examples are National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), now Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL). So, how do you now talk about railways that provide huge manpower and training for workers to be managed by an individual? “That is not possible.

It is the Federal Government that owns the nation’s security, owns the railway and everything, yet it cannot protect the rail lines, workers and even our passengers. “So, how can an individual protect all these? We have advised them not to try that, and if they do, there are terms and conditions recognised by law that must be met, of which we must come back to the drawing table and discuss it.

“But if they go behind us to unbundle the sector, we will resist it with our last blood. That is our position. “We cannot work with private organisations. Taking NEPA as a case study, it had about 66,000 workers when it was unbundled. But today, you will find out that NEPA is unbundled to so many quarters and so many people lost their jobs. “That is what will also happen to the railway if unbundled. Leaving us to private individuals is like holding nothing in your hands, because they could wake up anyday and sack you. “Our job security would be threatened. The investor would only be concerned about how to make profits, which solely would be by attacking the personnel cost index through reduction of staff strength,” he noted.

Speaking on expected salary increase that led the workers to embark on a three-day warning strike in 2021, he said the union had made several agitations for review of salaries and allowances, adding that in 2021, “we went on three days of industrial action that lasted for two days after which the then Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, intervened and we suspended the strike. “He went into action and secured an approval of 95 per cent salary increase for railway workers, but as we speak now, the approval is yet to be implemented. “When you take the pay slip of a Grade Level-5 worker in a railway that collects about N33, 000, by the time you deduct necessary taxes, the salary drops to N26,000. That is what railway workers have been collecting till date. “We have been to the National Assembly, Salaries and Wages Commission, as well as Budget and National Planning. All of them were asking for one document or the other, which we have provided, yet no salary increase has been effected. “While we are hoping that something will be done soon, if nothing is done, however, we may have to go back to the strike we suspended in 2021. That is our position. “There are lots of allowances spelt out in our conditions of service that workers are supposed to benefit, but railway management are not paying, because those allowances are supposed to be paid based on the revenue generated. “It is very obvious that we are not making money. What we are currently generating is not even enough to fuel the locomotives because of the high cost of diesel. That has made it impossible for railway management to pay the allowances that were spelt out in the standard conditions of service. “We have demanded for a review as the last time a review was carried out was in 1982, but the law says it should be reviewed after every five years. The railway management has set up a committee, which the union was involved, and their report has been sent to the Ministry of Transport for approval, but it is yet to be addressed. This is part of what led us to industrial action in 2021. “We wouldn’t mind if they pay us what they pay the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) workers. “

