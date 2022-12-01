Attacks: There’s limit to our ability to replace destroyed materials – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the increasing attacks on its facilities across the country by unidentified gunmen, stating there is limit to continue to replace them. The commission had suffered attacks in its areas offices in five local government areas within the last four months.

The affected area offices are Udenu and Igboeze North Local Areas of Enugu State, Abeokuta South Local Government of Ogun State, Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State and Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at at an induction retreat for new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECS) in Lagos on Wednesday, said “a total of 1,993 ballot boxes, 399 voting cubicles, 22 electric power generators and thousand of uncollected PVCs were, among other materials, destroyed. Although Yakubu assured that the commission would recover from the attacks and replace the lost materials before next years polls, he however warned that there is a limit to the ability of INEC “to keep replacing wantonly destroyed materials with just 86 days to the general election.

