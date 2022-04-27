Attacks: We’ve not lifted CVR suspension in Imo – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied lifting the suspension of continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Imo State. The commission had suspended the exercise in all the centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state following an attack on its staff in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area that resulted in the death of a member of staff. The exercise was later confined to its state and local government area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas, where it is suspended indefinitely. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said such a report is misleading. Okoye said the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, but added that the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is of paramount concern.

