Attacks: We’ve not lifted CVR suspension in Imo – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied lifting the suspension of continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Imo State. The commission had suspended the exercise in all the centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state following an attack on its staff in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area that resulted in the death of a member of staff. The exercise was later confined to its state and local government area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas, where it is suspended indefinitely. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said such a report is misleading. Okoye said the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, but added that the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is of paramount concern.
Insecurity: I’ve no apology speaking truth on herdsmen killings –Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again spoken very tough about insecurity bedeviling the country and being perpetrated by armed Fulani herdsmen. The Governor said that he has no apology to anyone in the country for speaking the truth to Nigerians especially those in positions of authority over his comments on the worsening security accompanied […]
‘Hand washing, cheapest way to attack COVID-19’
The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Thursday said that the cheapest way to fight various diseases was through effective handwashing. Edu said this in Calabar while receiving over 200 handwashing stations donated by United Purpose, a non governmental organisation, for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Cross River. The commissioner, who […]
2023: Why I may abandon PDP, by Clark
A Nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has said he will dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the party did not give its Presidential ticket to the Igbo. He said he had already told the leaders of the party, noting that Igbo have served theparty 100per centand that if it abandons the Igbo “then […]
