Attah advocates return to parliamentary system, resource control

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has said that the problem of the country was more than poor governance. The former governor, who spoke yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, while reacting over the #EndSARS protests by the youths across the country, which had dovetailed to calls for good governance, explained that the problems of Nigeria were foundational.

This was as he stated that what the country needed now to address the problems confronting its peaceful existence was a rebirth, regretting that the current presidential system of government being practised by the country was the architect of its failure.

Attah, therefore, advocated that it should be scrapped, said Nigeria was better off when it operated a parliamentary system of government as the regions were not only autonomous, but also controlled their resources, had their own police and contributed only to the central government.

“I, therefore, call for a return to parliamentary system of government, since it will suit the country better,” he stressed, even as the former governor further explained that the parliamentary system of government would allow the people to choose their representatives based on performance and not selection on party basis or godfatherism, adding that it would also solve the problem of tenure entitlement.

Attah, who pointed out that under the then parliamentary system, the country operated four constitutions with each of the three regions had their own constitution and one national constitution, added that the regions did not feel cheated because they generated their own income and lived on what they were able to generate.

He revealed that then the South-South/East was known for its oil palm industry, the Ijaws for mining, the West for their cocoa, and the North their groundnut, adding that Nigeria has remained one because the leaders chose to keep the then regions as one before the country became independent in 1960.

The former governor said: “It goes beyond governance. If you bring angels (and I am not blaspheming) to operate the system we have today, it would fail. The system is one that cannot succeed.

