Attah: No MD will outlast NLNG’s $100,000 Literature Prize

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The outgoing Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, has dismissed reports in some quarters that the company is hurt by the avalanche of criticisms trailing the Nigerian Prize for Literature, which it sponsors. He noted that the management’s strategy of the award judgment, the breadth of its influence and the upside it has for its winners, compared with other such awards on the continent, have all been under scrutiny by the writing community. Recall that the Nigeria Prize for Literature is the richest prize in African literature, worth $100,000.

It was launched in 2004 to honour literary erudition by Nigerian authors. The 18th annual prize is currently being contested. There was no competition in 2020, because of the pandemic. The winner of the NPL is officially the most literate Nigerian of the given year. Speaking with an online publishing outfit, bookartville.com in Abuja, Attah said: “I don’t know where that perception comes from (that the company has considered dropping the sponsorship). “But wherever it is coming from, it is very wide and completely away from the current reality and I will like to put that on record.”

Attah is preparing to hand over the job to Philip Mshelbila, who is rounding off his tenure as CEO, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago. He said: “I think that we are not afraid of criticism and that is the truth. What we probably worry about is if it is not con-structive because if it is not, it is value eroding and not value adding. Anything that has potential to add value, even if it is not visible to us today, but at least it forces us to think, we are okay.” Attah, a Mechanical engineer by training, who was previously Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration Producing Company SNEPCo, said he had an inkling of the broad sketch of what the awards were about before he took charge of the company, the largest industrial enterprise in West Africa. He explained that: “Before I came here, I was invited by one of the earlier MDs to attend one of the literature awards. I remember just sitting there and taking it all in.

