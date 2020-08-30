News

Attah of Igala joins ancestors

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)
  • Son confirms monarch’s demise

 

Finally, the death of the President Kogi state Council of Traditional Chiefs and the Attah of Igala land, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ame Oboni, has been confirmed.

 

The eldest son of the late Royal Father, Prince Ocholi Idakwo, who confirmed the death at a media briefing in Idah, said his father joined his ancestors on Thursday, August 27.

 

While thanking the people for their support and prayers, Prince Idakwo described his father as a man of action and one who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala land.

 

The late 72-years-old Attah Igala, ascended the throne as Attah Igala in 2013. However, the burial rite for the late Royal father is yet to be announced. As at the time of the report, the state government had not released any official statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oyo to recruit 7,000 of 90, 000 applicants

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State government yesterday said it has capacity to recruit only 7,000 of the 90, 000 applicants for its teaching job across the state. Its Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Akin Alamu, who disclosed this yesterday, said that only 7,000 of the 90,000 applicants who had been captured would be invited for the Computer Based Test […]
News

APPG’s Christian Genocide Claim versus Facts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Parliament of the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for International Freedom of Religion or Belief recently launched a report, “Nigeria – Unfolding Genocide?” which is now being processed into other bye-products like letters, opinion articles, analyses and just about any other format that suggests the intent of the report is less than sincere. […]
News Top Stories

Trouble in Edo as APC ‘takes over’ Assembly, sacks Speaker

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political crisis in Edo State assumed another dimension yesterday as 17 members of the state House of Assembly announced the impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye. The members, who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), elected Mr. Victor Edoror, representing Esan Central constituency, as new speaker. Edoror was a former Deputy Speaker and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: