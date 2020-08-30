Attah of Igala joins ancestors

Son confirms monarch’s demise

Finally, the death of the President Kogi state Council of Traditional Chiefs and the Attah of Igala land, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ame Oboni, has been confirmed.

The eldest son of the late Royal Father, Prince Ocholi Idakwo, who confirmed the death at a media briefing in Idah, said his father joined his ancestors on Thursday, August 27.

While thanking the people for their support and prayers, Prince Idakwo described his father as a man of action and one who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala land.

The late 72-years-old Attah Igala, ascended the throne as Attah Igala in 2013. However, the burial rite for the late Royal father is yet to be announced. As at the time of the report, the state government had not released any official statement.

