Metro & Crime

Attah stool: Final stage for successor commences

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Comment(0)

The final stage for the emergence of a new Attah Igala was activated on Thursday with the nomination of a former Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prince Samuel Opaluwa by the AjuAmeachor Ruling House as the preferred candidate to occupy the stool.
The the Stakeholders of AjuAmeachor, which is due to produce the next Attah Igala in accordance with the Kogi State Chieftaincy law and the Igala Native Customs, on Thursday met in Idah and announced that it has unanimously chosen Prince Samuel Opaluwa as the family’s candidate for the exalted throne.
The meeting, which was convened by the Head of the AjuAmeachor Ruling House, Prince Jacob Yahaya Etu, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, as required by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law, has screened, interviewed and considered three main candidates who had indicated interest in the stool.
Other candidates include Matthew Alhaji Opaluwa, a Director with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ocholi Opaluwa a high ranking Customs Officer.
Etu, addressing the stakeholders of the clan on Thursday, said the family had unanimously agreed that Samuel Opaluwa being the eldest among the sons of Opaluwa Oguche, a one time Attah Igala designate who indicated interest be nominated and presented to the other ruling houses as the AjuAmeachor choice for the stool.
He said the family had so fact consciously acted in full compliance with Kogi State of Nigeria, Igala Area Traditional Council (Modification of Native Law and Customs) Order 2015 and traditional precedence which gives the exclusive right to nominate an Attah to the Ruling Family that is due to produce the Attah.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Female CSP pays girl’s N240k hospital bill

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Nkiru Nwode, has paid the hospital bill of a 10-year-old girl in Anambra State. Nwode paid N240,000, which is the hospital bill of Miss Obianuju Njoku. The CSP is also the Public Relations Officer of Zone 13 Police Command in the state. The girl and her parents are from […]
Metro & Crime

Go after cultists, traffic offenders, Odumosu orders Area Commanders, DPOs

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has given a marching order to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to go after cultists and traffic offenders.   Odumosu also ordered the Area Commanders and the DPOs to arrest and prosecute those who drive or ride against the traffic.   The state […]
Metro & Crime

Apologise to Nigerian youths, C’River Chief Judge tells elders

Posted on Author Clement James,

Cross River’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Eyo Ita, has called on those older than 50 years to apologize to the youths of the nation, for misappropriating and misapplying the finances of the nation which has led to the recent violence in the country. He made the call on in Calabar on Tuesday during an assessment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: