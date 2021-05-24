Attahiru: INEC cancels ICCES meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting earlier scheduled for Monday, due to the plane crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

A statement by the commission on Sunday said the postponement was in honour of the departed who were members of ICCES.

The statement reads: “The commission decided to postpone the ICCES meeting originally scheduled for tomorrow Monday 24th May 2021 because of the national tragedy of the plane crash that occurred last Friday 21st May, which sadly claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers.

“The Chief of Army Staff and other Service Chiefs are members of ICCES. May God accept the souls of the departed and give their respective families and our country, Nigeria the fortitude to bear this unfortunate and monumental loss.”

Like this: Like Loading...