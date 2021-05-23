Attahiru’s death a national disaster, says Lawan

Ekweremadu, Ndume mourn COAS, others

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers who died in an air crash, describing it as a national disaster of immense proportion that has thrown the entire nation into mourning.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over this tragedy. This incident is saddening, coming at a time there is a fresh momentum in the nation’s war against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes,” he said.

Lawan said the deceased COAS and the other officers gave their lives for the security and unity of Nigeria and will be remembered as heroes in the history of the country.

Similarly, a former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, expressed shock and sadness over the plane crash, describing Attahiru and the other casualties as patriots, who gave their best to their fatherland.

“What a dark Friday it was for the entire nation. The late Lieutenant General Attahiru was a man of high professional pedigree and his experience, leadership qualities, and patriotism stood him out. This is, therefore, a grievous loss to the entire nation.

“My heart goes out to his family and the families of other deceased compatriots, the Nigerian Army, the armed forces, and the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari”, the lawmaker said.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen Mohammed Ali Ndume, described the deceased COAS as a gallant officer who died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that could eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

According to him, Attahiru and members of his team had already commenced the implementation of strategies that the Nigerian Army needed to tackle external and internal forces that are threatening the nation’s peace. He described them as heroes and their sudden passage as a national tragedy.

Ortom: COAS death shocking, painful

Cephas Iorhemen

MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday described the death of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru as “shocking and quite painful”.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase, said the loss of Lt. General Attahiru and the other military officers who were also on board the aircraft is a major setback to the fight against insecurity in the country.

He stated that “the late Chief of Army Staff demonstrated commitment to tackling the wave of insecurity since his assumption of office earlier this year”.

Governor Ortom sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families and prayed that God grants the soul of Lieutenant General Attahiru as well as those of the other military officers’ eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the losses.

Attahiru was a gallant warrior, Says PDP govs

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have described the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as a gallant warrior.

The governors under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, said the death of Attahiru and other soldiers who died in last Friday’s plane crash in Kaduna came at a time the Army Chief was leading the war against insecurity in the land.

The forum Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a statement said the death is “a huge blow to our nation and her effort to secure the nation. “General Attahiru served the nation with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment, employing his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland,” he said.

The PDP governors also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, the entire armed forces, and Nigeria for the sudden and irreparable loss, and admonished the military and all security agencies to redouble their efforts to vanquish insecurity in Nigeria as a fitting tribute to the departed chief.

Osinbajo: Attahiru, others’ death reflects depth of sacrifice

Lawrence Olaoye

ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers in a plane crash in Kaduna reflected the depth of sacrifice by the nation’s military officers.

Osinbajo said this in a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday.

The remains of the eleven officers were interred yesterday in Abuja. The Vice President in a condolence message wrote: “I received with great sadness the news of an air crash involving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers of the Nigerian military yesterday.

“Their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make. We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.

“I join the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash. I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. May the memories of the departed remain ever blessed.”

Northern govs, Reps Deputy Speaker mourn

Musa Pam

JOS

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock over the air crash involving the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides and crew members in Kaduna.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the Forum is distressed over the sad incident which claimed the lives of the Army Chief and other officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces who were on an official assignment in the cause of advancing the security and peace of the country.

Lalong said Friday was another sad day in the history of the nation as it has lost patriotic Nigerians who gave their lives to the defence of the territorial integrity of the country, and also ensuring that its citizens lives in peace and security.

He said “Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a committed soldier whose passion for defending Nigeria was very clear throughout his military career even before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff. Since his appointment, we have engaged him as Northern Governors Forum and individually as Governors towards enhancing the security and safety of our States, region and the nation at large.

Within the few months he held sway, we have seen improvements and high resolve to bringing an end to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities. We had been working on consolidating this before this tragic incident that took his life and that of others working with him. We are highly shocked and pained”.

Reps seek probe of death of Army Chief, others

Philip Nyam

ABUJA

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the Friday crash that led to the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers in Kaduna.

A statement from the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu in Abuja said “Our caucus calls for a system wide investigation into the cause of the crash as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers.”

He said the caucus was grief-stricken by this huge tragedy, which has befallen the nation and “we demand a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.”

Elumelu said “Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave their all in the defence of our dear fatherland.

“The Minority Caucus charges the military not to be weighed down by the tragic event but to remain focused and undeterred so as to ensure that the heroes did not die in vain.

“As representatives of the people, we stand with the Army, the entire military as well as the families of the Chief of Army Staff and other gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme price in service to secure our nation.

“We urge the Federal Government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of our fighting men and women, who are daily putting their lives on the line for the security of our nation,” the statement said.

Kalu condoles with Nigerian Army over loss

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the demise of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside other military personnel in a plane crash on Friday at the Kaduna International airport, Kaduna State.

The former governor extolled the virtues of the late General, who had over the years demonstrated patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

MAY 23, 2021 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH onstrated patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the military officers who lost their lives, Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest.

In a condolence message, Kalu called for full scale investigations into the circumstances that led to the plane crash to avert recurrence.

He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I sympathize with the Nigerian Armed Forces over the huge loss of its personnel in the air crash.

“The loss of lives of committed and patriotic personnel of the Nigerian armed forces is shocking and devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the military officers. May their souls rest in peace”, he said.

The former governor called on appropriate authorities to honour the departed souls for their patriotic service to the nation.

Attahiru brought fresh hope against terrorism- Fayemi

Adewumi Ademiju

ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and some senior military personnel in an air crash Friday, describing it as a national tragedy.

The governor while reacting to the news of the death of the Army Chief and his entourage said it was a black Friday for the country as 11 gallant officers fell, making the third such disaster involving military aircrafts in the last few months.

Dr. Fayemi in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode described the late Chief of Army Staff as a patriotic and fearless officer who was always ready go the extra mile to protect the sovereignty of his beloved country, a quality that was the hallmark of his military career.

The governor said the late General Attahiru, who resumed office as COAS in January, brought in a fresh hope in the fight against insecurity and insurgency in the country; adding that the COAS’ determination had emboldened the military personnel and spurred them on to reclaim some territories hitherto lost to the terrorists.

PDP demands probe of military plane crashes

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for probe of military plane crashes in the country particularly the last two in which lives of senior military officers were lost.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiuan, expressed sadness at the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers in a military plane crash on Friday.

“Our party commiserates with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation and prays God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” PDP stated.

The party describes Gen. Attahiru and the other officers as heroes who gave their lives for the security of our nation, adding that the tragic incident is a huge blow to Nigeria.

It urged Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for the fighting men and women, who are risking their lives at the front to secure our nation.

Tinubu mourns Attahiru, others

The death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday is a tragic, unspeakable loss for the nation, former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said.

In a condolence message on Saturday by his Media Office in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters and families of the deceased military officers over the unfortunate incident.

The APC Leader said: “The death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday is a tragic, unspeakable loss for the nation.

“COAS Lt. Gen. Attahiru and the others were stalwarts and brave soldiers who had dedicated their careers, and now their very lives, in the service of this nation and toward the realization of the noble aspirations this nation represents.

“COAS Attahiru had a most distinguished career. The army and the nation will miss his excellent character and fine leadership at this moment when we are fighting terrorism or banditry in many parts of the nation.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru, just like the others involved in this tragic incident, served his country with zeal and vigour. He was known as a soldier’s soldier.

“Their untimely and sad departure hurts. However, we owe it to them and to the nation to gather our strength and fortitude. We must gird ourselves that we finish the job to which they dedicated and gave their lives.

“Let us remember these brave patriots not with our tears but by achieving victory over the terrorism and violence that seek to rob our nation of its finest destiny.

Let this unfortunate accident not deter us but spur us and our valiant military to continue to defend this land from violence and evil.”

Tinubu said these and all fallen soldiers would all be remembered for their meritorious service to the country. “We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay except by defeating the violent challenges that now confront us.

“I pray for a repose of the souls of these men and also pray that God grant the families of these brave officers the fortitude to bear this loss.

This tragedy reminds us all, once again, of the great patriotism of the brave men and officers who put their lives at risk in defence of our fatherland. Let us recommit ourselves to appreciating, supporting and encouraging them at all times.”

AbdulRazaq, Abiodun, Mark: COAS, others died gallant heroes

Stephen Olufemi Oni

ILORIN

Former Senate President, David Mark, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Ogun State counterpart, Abiodun have said that Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and others died as gallant heroes.

Sen. Mark expressed grief over the death and described the fallen officers as gallant and patriotic heroes who were committed to the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Mark, a retired Army General, lamented that the tragedy is not only heartbreaking but one too many. He noted that the demise of the COAS and others at this time when their services were needed to rid the nation of the current security challenges, is a huge set back.

AbdulRazaq described the incident as a national tragedy, and he added that the development Friday will forever be remembered for the loss of true heroes and a significant depletion in the ranks of the Nigerian military elite.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari; family and friends of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and those of other officers and men who died in the ill-fated plane crash that claimed 11 military officers.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, lamented that the officers died at a time their services were most needed in the nation’s search for peace and security.

Wike: Attahiru was on course to end insurgency

Emmanuel Masha

PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described the tragic death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel as a colossal loss to the nation, stressing that Attahiru’s strategy was on course in ending insurgency.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said he was saddened by the catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of Attahiru and others.

He said that the deceased had on March 23, visited the Government House, Port Harcourt, and clearly articulated his vision and strategy to end insurgency in the country.

Wike expressed his condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased officers who in their live time served the nation meritoriously and equally prayed God to grant courage and strength to the Armed Forces and bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Southern Senators urge technical checks on military planes

Adewumi Ademiju

ADO-EKITI

The Southern Senators Forum has mourned the death of Nigeria high Military Commanding officers describing it as sad occurrence and a big loss amidst fighting against the multifaceted security challenges battling the nation,

The senators said the loss of such high ranking officers in such a calamitous fashion has again decimated the military ranks and deprived the country of some of its best brains in the fight against insecurity.

This was contained in a condolence message signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who called for more meticulous and proficient technical actions in the handling of military aircrafts, for the country can’t afford to be losing its priceless and dependable citizens, particularly in the military commands to untimely death at this crucial time when insecurity was biting harder .

The Senators commiserated with the country’s military and particularly regretted that Lt Gen Attahiru demonstrated passion and commitment to help his nation since he assumed office in January, 2021.

“This plane crash leading to the death of Lt Gen Attahiru and other seven military top officers, had brought sorrow to this nation. It was one incident that really touched everyone, because it happened at a time this country is faced with daunting insecurity challenges that require every hand to be on deck to proffer solutions,” he said.

