News

AttahStool: Final stage for successor commences

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The final stage for the emergence of a new Attah Igala has been activated on Thursday with the nomination of a former Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prince Samuel Opaluwa by the AjuAmeachor Ruling House as the preferred candidate to occupy the stool.

The stakeholders of AjuAmeachor, which is due to produce the next Attah Igala in accordance with the Kogi State Chieftaincy law and the Igala Native Custom on Thursday met in Idah and announced that it had unanimously chosen Prince Samuel Opaluwa as the family’s candidate for the exalted throne.

The meeting which was convened by the Head of the AjuAmeachor Ruling House, Prince Jacob Yahaya Etu, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, as required by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law, has screened, interviewed and considered three main candidates who had indicated interest in the stool. Other candidates include Matthew Alhaji Opaluwa, a Director with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ocholi Opaluwa, a high ranking Customs Officer.

Etu, addressing the stakeholders of the Clan on Thursday, said the family had unanimously agreed that Samuel Opaluwa, being the eldest among the sons of Opaluwa Oguche, a one time Attah Igala designate, who indicated interest be nominated and presented to the other ruling houses as the AjuAmeachor choice for the stool.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sleep loss reduces ability to maintain positivity

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in Canada have found that people who have an insufficient night of sleep, have a reduced capacity for remaining positive when faced with emotionally challenging events. According to the findings of their study published in the journal ‘Health Psychology,’ such people are also less able to enjoy positive experiences.   The study range established […]
News

COCSON clears IGP on alleged police training school construction 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), has said the alleged construction of a police training school by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in his home town as reported by some online media, was false. This was contained in an open letter to the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), signed […]
News

Enugu community seeks govt’s intervention in land dispute

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Worried by the endless bloodletting and disruption of development in the area, the people of Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday called for government intervention to end intractable crisis between two villages in the area. The two villages– Amagu and Ameke, have been embroiled in bitter feud which had lasted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: