Attempt On Life: I’m awaiting military response to Ubah’s attack – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described as “barbaric and condemnable,” the shooting in Anambra State at the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah. Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was “closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further detail on the response to the situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.” The statement is titled ‘President Buhari condemns as a barbaric, attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.’ He said: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further detail on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies. “The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator. “On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered.”
Related Articles
Obi: I never said 70% of Nigerian politicians are lunatics
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday debunked a statement allegedly credited to him, wherein he reportedly said ‘70% of Nigerian politicians are lunatics’. In a statement issued by his Media Unit, Obi described the allegation as mischievous and false. The statement reads: “The attention of Mr. Peter Obi’s […]
Soyinka slams Buhari over Twitter suspension
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in […]
Senate adjourns over death of Akwa Ibom Rep, Bassey
The Senate yesterday adjourned plenary till today, April 27, as a mark of respect for a deceased member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey. Bassey, who reportedly died of heart attack, until his death, was the member representing Oron Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom. The apex legislative chamber adjourned plenary upon resumption […]
