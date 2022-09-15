Attempt On Life: I’m awaiting military response to Ubah’s attack – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described as “barbaric and condemnable,” the shooting in Anambra State at the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah. Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was “closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further detail on the response to the situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.” The statement is titled ‘President Buhari condemns as a barbaric, attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.’ He said: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further detail on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies. “The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator. “On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered.”

