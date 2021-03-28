Attempt on Ortom: Police probe team arrives Benue one week after

…to take over, consolidate all ongoing investigations

A week after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attempted to harm the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, on his farm located at Tyo-Mu community along Gboko road, a team of investigators to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, has arrived Makurdi, the state capital.

It would be recalled that Ortom had, two Saturdays ago, informed journalists of the attempt on his life, which forced him to run for about two kilometres, while his security details repelled the suspected attackers.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the “immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators” to undertake “full-scale” investigation into the matter.

However, the deployment may not have been immediate, as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement, Sunday, that the team has just arrived the state capital for the onerous assignment.

In a statement to that effect, the Force Headquarters said the crack team from the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) is headed by the commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari.

