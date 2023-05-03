Attempt to impeach Abia Speaker fails, House suspends members involved

Attempt by 16 members of Abia State House of Assem- bly to impeach the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, yesterday failed, as those lawmakers involved in the planned impeachment, including the Deputy Speak- er and seven others were suspended by the House plenary The aggrieved members had voted to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji after Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East) reportedly moved the motion of impeachment which was sec- onded by Hon. Okey Igwe (Umunneochi Constituency).

New Telegraph gathered that the Speaker on getting wind of the develop- ment convened the House plenary which suspended indefinitely, the Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, who allegedly presided over the impeachment process of the Speaker. Also suspended are Hon. Okey Igwe, member representing Umunneochi State Constituency; Hon. Obinna Ichita of Aba South; Hon. Chukwu Chijioke of Bende North; Hon. Thomas Nkoro of Ukwa East; Hon. Chuk- wudi Apugo of Umuahia East; Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kalu and Rt. Hon. Kennedy Njoku. In a motion moved by the member representing Umuahia South state constituency, Hon. Jerry Uzosike and seconded by Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, the House, however, frowned at the activities of the members and suspended them for one month without pay.