News

Attempted murder: Court remands driver who knocked policeman into canal

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A driver, Sunday Okodo, who knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge, has been remanded at Correctional Service Centre, Badagry, for attempted murder.

The 38-year-old driver, who resides at Alose Close, Bony Crescent Apapa, was arraigned before a Magisterial Court in Bolade, Oshodi. Okodo was charged on a five count charge, bordering on driving against traffic, resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving with an invalid driver’s licence and assault on a police officer and attempted murder.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, who disclosed this in a state- ment, said that the suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count. According to Oduyoye, the suspect was not allowed to take plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this, he would therefore be charged separately at the high court at a later date according to the General Manager. The reckless driver, however, pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till March 26 for continuation of the trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blast

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 135, more than 4000 injured People in Beirut have expressed anger at the government over what they say was negligence that led to Tuesday’s huge explosion. President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse. Many have accused the authorities […]
News

S’West devt commission underway as Akeredolu receives memorandum

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Adewale Momoh Akure Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday received a memorandum for the establishment of South West Development Commission (SWDC).   The memorandum was presented to the governor by the Chairman of Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Dr. […]
News

US election: Twitter calls Trump out on latest ‘I won the election’ tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

  “I won the election”, Trump declared in all-caps tweet on Monday morning. Twitter responded moments later by tagging the tweet with a link that says: Official sources call this election differently’. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected winners of the election on November 10. Following American tradition, Biden had since declared victory and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica