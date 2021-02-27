Attempted murder: Court remands driver who knocked policeman into canal

A driver, Sunday Okodo, who knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge, has been remanded at Correctional Service Centre, Badagry, for attempted murder.

The 38-year-old driver, who resides at Alose Close, Bony Crescent Apapa, was arraigned before a Magisterial Court in Bolade, Oshodi. Okodo was charged on a five count charge, bordering on driving against traffic, resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving with an invalid driver’s licence and assault on a police officer and attempted murder.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, who disclosed this in a state- ment, said that the suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count. According to Oduyoye, the suspect was not allowed to take plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this, he would therefore be charged separately at the high court at a later date according to the General Manager. The reckless driver, however, pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till March 26 for continuation of the trial.

