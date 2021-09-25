Attention shifts to Kebbi as World Tourism Day holds September 27

Global attention will be focused on the tourism sector September 27 as World Tourism Day celebration beckons, with the federal government hosting the national event in Argungu, Kebbi State while Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire capital will play host to the global celebration. Celebrated annually since 1979, the theme for this year’s celebration is; Tourism for Inclusive Growth. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO) statement: ‘‘This is an opportunity to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledge that, behind every number, there is a person.

‘‘UNWTO invites its member states, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses and individuals to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future. ‘‘World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on 27 September, is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultur- al, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.’’

It further stated that: ‘‘Tourism has a unique ability to make sure nobody is left behind, as recognised in the Year of Tourism for Inclusive Development and World Tourism Day 2021. The sector is a recognised pillar of most – if not all – the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 1 (no poverty), 5 (gender equality), 8 (decent work and economic growth) and 10 (reduce inequalities). This year’s official celebration will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, celebrating tourism’s ability to drive inclusive development and the role it plays in promoting respect while generating opportunities for many millions across the globe. In Nigeria, the celebration is expected to be hosted across the various cities and towns, with Kebbi State hosting the national celebration under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. The event will be hosted in Argungu, the home of Argungu Fishing Cultural Festival, and it is expected to be attended by the different stakeholders and representatives of state and local governments.

