Attitude, greatest challenge in fight against COVID-19, says PTF

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19) has lamented that the major challenge it is facing in its task was the Nigerian attitude to the disease. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the media briefing of the body in Abuja. Mustapha said the government has done everything possible to arrest the spread of the disease but the attitude of an average Nigerian limited the level of success attained so far.

He said if only Nigerians could just abide by the specified protocols, the disease would have been curtailed until the arrival of globally acceptable vaccine. On measures being taken to make Nigerians comply with protocols, Mustapha said: “It is hoped that when implementation of the National Policy on Ethics and Integrity, that was approved by the Federal Executive Council yesterday commences, Nigerians would have the necessary incentive and impetus to always do the appropriate thing in all circumstances because if we have relied on our ageold value systems of integrity, adhering to guidelines would be second nature to us as citizens.”

The SGF also called for vigilance especially considering reports of cases of infection amongst students currently sitting for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations in the country.He called on the Nigerian youth, who are more likely to by asymptomatic to be cautious in the way they live their lives so as not to spread the disease. Mustapha said: “In the last two days, the World Health Organisation (W.HO.) had issued warnings on Vaccine Nationalism and that young people are aiding the spread of the virus.

The latter is more germane for us as Nigerians with our over 80 per cent youthful population and should give us more cause to be on our guard. It would border on extreme selfishness for our youths to believe that since they are asymptomatic carriers they can carry on with life as they please. More so, that being asymptomatic does not guarantee immunity forever. The PTF is, however, encouraged by the fact that majority of our youths are in the vanguard of this fight and still call on the few nonconforming ones to join.

Like this: Like Loading...