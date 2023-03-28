News

ATTWON congratulates Sanwo-Olu on his re-election

Martins Adegboyega

The Association of Trav- el and Tourism Writers of Nigeria (ATTWON), ably led by the award-win- ning and resourceful tour- ism buff,Ayo Omotoso has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent victory at the polls, through which he clinched his Sec- ond Term ticket as declared by the Independent Nation- al Electoral Commission ( INEC).

ATTWON, made up of media professionals from both the print and electronic me- dia platforms was registered by the CAC in 2016 to promote tourism activities across the country while also proffering solutions on related issues.

According to Omotoso, we are not just supporting the governor for the sake of it. We have taken a look at the tourism infrastructural development in the state as led by the Commissioner Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Pharm.(Mrs ) Akinbile-Yusuf and we are proud to state that he has done excellently well.

Apart from celebrating the World Tourism Day in 2022 the government has done great by spreading the impact of tourism down to the grassroots.

“The governor ‘s vision to develop tourism components particularly the recent Blue Monorail unveiling as part of his administration‘s Agenda is worthy of commendation.”

“We are not surprised therefore, that Gov. Sanwo-Olu was recognized the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry for his developmental strides in the sector.”

Martins Adegboyega

