Atuwase inaugurates Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo Stem Centre

As part of efforts to provide children of the Warri Kingdom and Delta State with qualitative education, her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, has officially unveiled the Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo Stem Innovation Centre, Iyara. The centre was launched in memory of the Queen’s late father, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, on May 22 and had in attendance notable representatives from the palace, local and state governments. The ceremony was officiated by Zion Oshiobugie, founder of CleverMinds Foundation and administrator of the innovation centre, who warmly welcomed the Ogiame and Olori Atuwatse III alongside other guests to the centre. The Monarchs and guests were treated to exciting demonstrations by the young learners of the centre. Displays included the remote control and management of electronic devices, the Warri- Tesla prototype.

