Atuwo: Education receiving deserved attention in Bayelsa

Dr. (Mrs.) Alice Atuwo is the Executive Secretary of the Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, she reels out the achievements of the board so far among other things

Could you tell us the history and achievements of the board so far?

The Education Development Trust Fund came into being in 2017 by the enactment of a law by the State House of Assembly and a 14 member board was inaugurated. We have completed our first tenure and a new board, the second board has been set up.

Some of us continued and new persons came in and today we are having 15- member board. The law as it stated has provision for 17 members but we have not gotten up to 17 in the second stage. We are only 15 now.

The general purpose of the board is to contribute to the upgrading of education in the state. This is an interventionist agency. Within Nigeria, it is the first in a state.

What is your source of funding?

Tax is the element of our resources. That is every worker in the state and in the local government has contribution towards this board. The government also brings five per cent inflow from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) then there is one per cent inflow from capital payment by government. And of course, over the years, we have reached out to individual philanthropists and some individuals are also contributing either in intervals or monthly. For instance, we know that the present governor when he was a member of the House of Representatives, our people went to Abuja and met a group of persons. He was one of those they met and from that time till now, he has been contributing monthly to the fund as an individual. We are also reaching out to international donor agencies, corporate bodies, NGOs to contribute towards this fund.

So what are the duties of the board?

From the day of inauguration, a very serious assignment was given to us by the former governor. We had five public schools and model schools at the time of inauguration, but today we have 11 of them. At least one in each of the local government, Southern Ijaw has two and in Yenagoa we have BDGS and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School. In Kolokuma, we have the Sports Academy and Ijaw National Academy. The students we sponsor, it is the Ministry of Education that runs those schools with the post primary schools board. That is their function. We do not implement any programme but we only sponsor. That is why, I said it is an interventionist agency. So we provide for the running and maintenance of the model boarding schools in the state. We have an average of 5,000 students. At inception, they were about 2000 plus but it has risen up to this number and it is a monthly expenditure. That is the feeding and the running of the school and maintenance of the model schools. That takes about 80 per cent of our income. But the law does not limit us to only model schools or secondary education. It is for education and that is from primary to tertiary. So we also intervene in some areas particularly at the tertiary institutions. Niger Delta University (NDU) has and till tomorrow is still benefiting from us on ICT internet issues. We sponsor it for them. Also, we sponsored research training in University of Africa, Toru Orua, and then the computer center in that school. That has given that school the opportunity to work with JAMB. It is now a testing center for JAMB. And we have reached out to schools outside the country. We know of one in Russia that is linked to that school because of that center and another one from the UK. Then we also contributed to the takeoff of Bayelsa Medical University (BMU). At the time of taking off, there were some issues National University Commission (NUC), wanted them to take care of and we intervened and that helped them to take off. Today, additional funding has come into BMU from the government and a lot of their courses are now accredited. We have also related with teachers train

ing registration and certification board in teachers training and retraining. In the first bid, we were able to support them in the retraining of 650 teachers. There is a proposal we have approved for another training which will take place early this year. These are some of the things we have done.

What is your relationship with the Bayelsa Students’ Loan Board?

They are the ones in charge of tertiary institutions students, reaching out and getting their school fees paid. Over the years, we have also supported that board. But we do not interact with students.

As a board, we do not implement any of these programmes. We only partner after interacting with an institution or an agency under the Ministry of Education. If the board approves our intervention, we release the fund to that institution or to their board or to the Ministry of Education and they implement.

Besides these, what exactly is the job of the board?

What we do is that we monitor seriously to ensure that the money we have released is implemented and be properly used.

A lot of persons wonder how we get to the children that are in the model schools. It is the Ministry of Education that carries out that duty.We sponsor it but they carry out yearly exams for scholarships for these children.

These children we are sponsoring in the government, they are government scholars. Parents don’t pay anything. It is this board that provides the fund with which they feed them and maintain those schools. The Ministry of Education carries out these entrance examinations yearly for primary six children to enter Ijaw National Academy. All the primary schools present candidates; they write the exam in three stages and the final selection is still done by the Ministry and these children admitted into JSS1. Ijaw National Academy currently has 1325 students from JS1 to SS3. Everyone is a boarder. That means it is the responsibility of this board to provide the funding for the maintenance of those children and the school. In Sports Academy, every child there is also a broader. But at the local government, like St Judes, you have day students. In junior session, everyone is a day student but from SS1 to SS3, we have our scholars and they are the ones that are boarders. That is how it is Nembe National Grammar School, Southern Ijaw and the one at Ukubie. Yearly we pay NECO and WAEC exams for all the students of those particular schools including the SS3 day students.

So how does your budget look like and how do you spend it?

We are under the Ministry of Education and our budget is N2.6 billion for our interventions and is also depending on what comes in but it is an estimate to guide us for the things that we want to do for the year. We are sponsoring 11 schools. That is the schools at the headquarters.

Before now, we were sending an average of N100 million per month to cater for about 5, 000 students but it has gone up because the cost of feeding has gone up so the vendors are complaining and government has increased it by 50 per cent.

So it is within the range of about N130million to N140 million now but we can’t be sure because it just started in October.

We need to work with it for some time before we can tell the public that this is what we are spending every month.

Is the money enough for your programmes?

The money can never be enough to solve the problems of education. The burden of education in the state is huge but you take them as you can priorities them and move on. And that is why we are reaching out to international donors to come in and look at

trainaspects that they can intervene and where they agree, they help like we worked with an NGO that is interested in special education and they funded us and we provided what the school wanted. That is the school at Opolo.

At the inauguration of this board, AITEO announced a donation of N500 million and the last time we visited some schools, children were seating on the floor to write their exams at Gbarianowei Grammar School.

How has it been with donations at that early stage and now?

The Gbarianowei School is not within our scope of operation. It is the Ministry of Education that is in charge. We are worried but like we said government has to prioritise education. Even if we put the entire budget of the state into education it can’t go round. The chief launcher promised us N500 million and got an applause but not one kobo of that N500 million was seen. And all the billions that were announced, I think about N950 million was announced there but till the first tenure ended, we got only about N53 million from that launching.

Was there a third party that was in charge of assessing that promised fund during the launching? Did you get the funds directly from the launchers?

There was no third party involvement in any form. We reached out to AITEO many times and others and they didn’t respond. There was no third part that may have collected the money and pocketed it.

What happened to Sports Academy because when I went there, the whole place was in a mess?

The Sports Academy is directly under the Ministry of Youths and Sports so the Ministry of Education’s part is the academic aspect of that school. The sporting aspect falls into the other Ministry. We as an interventionist agency only provide the feeding and the running of that school. There is division of labour in that school. We started that school five years ago. Now, they have started winning laurels even with all the hardship they are going through.

For a government that said it has expended N80 billion on education, do you think what is on ground is commensurate with that amount?

We received as at first tenure N5.8 billion and only Ministry of Education received N3.8 billion as at December 2020, but as a board as at that time, we received N5.8 billion. So you can see that about 80 per cent of the fund has already gone. Education is quite expensive. To answer your question, we are trying our best to convince donors we will not say because we have spent so much, we would go and sit down. We will keep trying to bring more persons that are interested to fund education in this state.

What are the measures you have put on ground to ensure transparency and accountability?

As a board from 2017 that we came, we have been audited five times. The audited report is sent to the government and to the State House of Assembly because the law says so. It is also sent to the auditor general’s office. All these documents are with movement. We try our best to be transparent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...