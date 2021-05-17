Business

AU, African Risk Capacity launch gender, DRM platform

To ensure the integration of Gender equality and women empowerment issues in the disaster risk management (DRM) landscape, the African Union (AU) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC), have launched the Gender and Disaster Risk Management (DRM) platform.

 

According to a press release, the new platform is expected to contribute to the development and management of knowledge on the issues of gender and DRM in the continent.

 

Speaking at the launch, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at the African Union Commission, said she expects that the platform will be valuable for developing policy actions to build capacity and strengthen the resilience of women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

 

“The Gender Platform will strongly complement the efforts of the African Union Commission in strengthening critical partnerships for effective disaster risk management in the region and, especially promote equal access to capacity building, mitigation and other adaptation initiatives that are already accessible from the African Risk Capacity and other actors within the space,” she stated.

 

Also, in his remarks to launch the Gender Platform, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General/Director- General of the ARC Group, Mr. Ibrahima Diong, indicated that understanding how gender relations shape women’s and men’s response capacities is critical to the Group’s disaster risk reduction work.

 

He said: “We are very mindful of the peculiar challenges faced by women and men during and post catastrophes especially in terms of roles and responsibilities towards recovery.

 

Disasters do not discriminate; and we know that adopting an equal opportunities approach to DRR is a winwin for families, communities, and Government.

 

Therefore, in collaboration with our partners, we will continue to ensure that gender perspectives are integrated in every step of our country engagement to promote adaptation and resilience in a sustainable manner.”

