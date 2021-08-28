News

AU appoints Obasanjo as envoy for Horn of Africa

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, President Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appointed former President Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative for the Horn of Africa. According Mahamat, Obasanjo’s appointment was part of the African Union’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.

The statement reads: “Specifically, the High Representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa. “The chairperson of the commission is most grateful to H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union.

“The former Nigerian leader brings with him very rich political experience and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa. “The chairperson of the commission therefore calls on all stakeholders and the international community to extend every possible support to the High Representative, who is expected to arrive the region in the coming weeks.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil spill: Mauritius declares state of emergency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a state of environmental emergency on Friday as the Indian ocean island battled to contain an oil spill. The oil seeped from a Japanese freighter that ran aground last month off the coast of the popular tourist island. Jugnauth made the brief statement in a tweet. Several hours […]
News

… Buhari to decide Ogundipe, Babalakin’s fate –Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has promised to look into the findings submitted by the Special Visitation Panel it set up to look into the management crisis at the University of Lagos. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known while receiving the report from the panel headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, yesterday, in Abuja, […]
News

NUJ slams Fani-Kayode over ‘gangster-like’ attack on reporter

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday condemned the gangster-like outburst by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode against the Cross River State Correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles who asked him a question. The association’s President, Chris Isiguzo, in a statement released on the incident, described Fani-Kayode’s act as one targetted at denigrating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica