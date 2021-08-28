AU appoints Obasanjo as envoy for Horn of Africa

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, President Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appointed former President Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative for the Horn of Africa. According Mahamat, Obasanjo’s appointment was part of the African Union’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.

The statement reads: “Specifically, the High Representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa. “The chairperson of the commission is most grateful to H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union.

“The former Nigerian leader brings with him very rich political experience and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa. “The chairperson of the commission therefore calls on all stakeholders and the international community to extend every possible support to the High Representative, who is expected to arrive the region in the coming weeks.”

