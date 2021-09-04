AU member states need sensitisation on African Human, Peoples’ Rights Courts – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed that the African Union (AU) member states needed more sensitisation on the role of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday at a meeting with judges of the Court led by the President, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, at the Arusha office of the AU judicial agency. He said “one of the critical issues is more sensitisation among member-states of the African Union. I think that more countries would be more willing (to identify as required with the Court). I think that governments just require more assurance especially on the issue of complementarily.” Judges of the court had two years ago visited the Vice President in Abuja. The African Court on Human and Peoples’

ights is a continental court established by Member States of the African Union by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which came into operation in November 2006 seeking to enhance the protection of human and peoples’ rights on the continent.

Expressing his strong faith in the work of the Court, the Vice President averred “I believe very strongly in the International and Regional Court system, especially with respect to the protection of human rights.” In her own remarks, Hon. Justice Imani informed the Vice President that one of the big challenges the Court faces is that more African States are yet to ratify the Protocol and make the Declaration under Article 34 (6). She however said that the Court was doing its best in the circumstance, and the 62nd Session of the Court would be starting next week to deliberate on cases before it.

