Business

AU, partners adopt measures to combat illicit financial flows

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

To effectively combat Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) on the continent, the African Union (AU) Commission, through the Department of Economic Affairs, has launched a Multi-Donor Action to add to the existing mechanisms established to stem the illicit outflows.

The new mechanism was launched during the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration which ended over the weekend. According to a press release, the new mechanism has become necessary as the AU Commission and its key development partners including the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) and GIZ have resolved that IFFs need to be addressed due to their negative impact on development financing, sustainable development and growth. “The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the fiscal deficit situation in some African countries, equally bringing to the fore, the urgency to address the vice of the illicit outflows.

“This is in acknowledgement that the contraction in budgetary resources is likely to impede and delay the implementation of Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, a recent report released by the AU indicates.

As a result, the group insists that and strengthening domestic resources mobilisation by intensifying the fight against IFFs, and supporting current continental ongoing initiatives has now become crucial.

The Multi-Donor-Action employs a two-fold implementation methodology and aims to strengthen the capacities of the AU Commission to play a pivotal role in coordinating anti-IFFs policies on the continent.

A recent assessment conducted by the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (2020) estimated losses at about $89 billion annually. These outflows are of tremendous concern, given the various socioeconomic challenges still faced by the continent Illicit Financial flows are often associated with the extractive sector as extractive industries are particularly vulnerable to IFFs due to the complex and elaborate global value chains associated with the sector. More so, the lack of financial transparency in the extractive sector all too often allows for sector-wide corruption and prevents governments from collecting the needed revenue.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

L and Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century.   Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers […]
Business

Digital Encode: No business is immune against cyber-attacks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Co-Founder and the Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Peter Adewale Obadare, has said no company is immune against cyber-attacks. The information technology expert noted that the high dependency on the internet and the adoption of digital transformation had led to an increase in cybercriminal activities. Addressing this issue, Obadare stressed that […]
Business

StanChart partners Truera to tackle unjust bias in AI

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Standard Chartered has partnered with Truera, a US based startup, to use their model intelligence platform to improve model quality and increase trust by analysing models and helping to identify and eliminate unjust biases in the decision-making process. The bank is an active proponent of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: