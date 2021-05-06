AU seeks additional IMF SDR to tackle COVID-19 crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s additional Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of $33 billion allotted to Africa fell short of what the continent needs to tackle the fallout from COVID-19, according to the African Union (AU). Bloomberg reported special AU envoy for the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Kaberuka, as urging the IMF to reallocate significant amounts of SDRs meant for rich nations that don’t need them to poor nations. According to the news agency, Kaberuka declined to give a target because negotiations are on-going. During the last global financial crisis, the IMF increased SDRs 10 times to about $210 billion to deal with liquidity issues at the time. It has since raised them to $650 billion to help nations fight the pandemic, Kaberuka said. “We are looking for a reallocation of a critical amount of SDRs, which can be used to repair the damage and provide the stimulus for our economies,” said Kaberuka, who was appointed a year ago alongside Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tidjane Thiam and Trevor Manuel to marshal global support for the continent’s efforts to address the economic challenges arising from the pandemic.
