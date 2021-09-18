AU unfolds agenda for Africa celebrates 2021

African Union Commission has declared 2021 as the year of Art, Culture and Heritage, to this end, a series of Pan-African events, called Africa Celebrates, has been packaged to celebrate mother Africa. It is scheduled to hold between October 15 and 22 at The Club Addis and the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia. Africa Celebrates is an eight-day festival that will highlight the continent’s prowess in music, fashion, dance, cuisine, arts and crafts. It will also include business forums.

The aims and objectives, according to the commission, include: To celebrate Africa’s unity in diversity; To attract global attention and patronage to Africa’s rich cultural heritage which can be explored as a catalyst for the social economic growth of the continent’s creative arts; To promote intra/inter African trade and tourism; And to encourage us to patronise made in Africa by eating our food, wearing our clothes, appreciating our arts, crafts, music and dance. Details of the celebration show that five days event would be held at The Club Addis between October 15 and 19, with all the countries in the continent e x -pected to participate in the various activities, which include cuisine, music and dance. On the other hand, three days event will be staged at the African Union headquarters between October 20 and 22, beginning with the hosting of the gala fashion event of Africa Celebrates.

It will be the 5th edition of The Africa Fashion Reception (AFR) which is a Pan African initiative. This year’s AFR event will be presenting 30 top fashion designers from 30 African countries. As part of Africa Celebrates, there will be two business forums namely; the African Business Acceleration Forum and the Africa Fashion Business Summit. Africa Celebrates is being organised by Legendary Gold Limited from Nigeria in collaboration with the African Union Commission, Pristine Marketing Group and The Club Addis both from Ethiopia.

