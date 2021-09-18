Travel & Tourism

AU unfolds agenda for Africa celebrates 2021

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

African Union Commission has declared 2021 as the year of Art, Culture and Heritage, to this end, a series of Pan-African events, called Africa Celebrates, has been packaged to celebrate mother Africa. It is scheduled to hold between October 15 and 22 at The Club Addis and the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia. Africa Celebrates is an eight-day festival that will highlight the continent’s prowess in music, fashion, dance, cuisine, arts and crafts. It will also include business forums.

The aims and objectives, according to the commission, include: To celebrate Africa’s unity in diversity; To attract global attention and patronage to Africa’s rich cultural heritage which can be explored as a catalyst for the social economic growth of the continent’s creative arts; To promote intra/inter African trade and tourism; And to encourage us to patronise made in Africa by eating our food, wearing our clothes, appreciating our arts, crafts, music and dance. Details of the celebration show that five days event would be held at The Club Addis between October 15 and 19, with all the countries in the continent e x -pected to participate in the various activities, which include cuisine, music and dance. On the other hand, three days event will be staged at the African Union headquarters between October 20 and 22, beginning with the hosting of the gala fashion event of Africa Celebrates.

It will be the 5th edition of The Africa Fashion Reception (AFR) which is a Pan African initiative. This year’s AFR event will be presenting 30 top fashion designers from 30 African countries. As part of Africa Celebrates, there will be two business forums namely; the African Business Acceleration Forum and the Africa Fashion Business Summit. Africa Celebrates is being organised by Legendary Gold Limited from Nigeria in collaboration with the African Union Commission, Pristine Marketing Group and The Club Addis both from Ethiopia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NCAC DG, Runsewe, tasks nations on exploring economic benefits of hand crafts

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Craft (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged different nations of the world on exploring the economic benefits of hand crafts so as to capture the founding principles of the World Craft Council, which he said is mainly to foster economic development of crafts through crafts […]
Travel & Tourism

Cry releases bottled up emotional, physical stress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Few years ago, before I changed my business model, my greatest challenge was staffing. So I decided to do the work alone and that meant juggling business with other personal commitments. It was quite stressful but relief came when my foreign therapists landed. So, immediately we re-opened, I was the first to get a massage. […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

• How to deal with anger Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica