AU unfolds calendar for AFRIMA 2022

The African Union Commission, in partnership with the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the 2022 annual edition of the awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at a world press conference held during the week at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Media personnel and the general public were shown the line-up of preceding events before the unveiling of the main award ceremony which holds between November 3 and 6. Speaking during the event, the Director for Social Development, Culture and Sports Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Cisse Mariama Mohamed, said: ‘‘Africa remains resilient and progressive in everything, and this is why our entertainment sector continues to make such huge leaps globally. And at the forefront of this lies our resolve to unite the continent through entertainment.

‘‘AFRIMA is committed to this mission, upholding this tradition of celebrating the scintillating musical culture of Africa by featuring exhil-arating Pan-Africa events throughout the year. We are looking forward to celebrating the richness of the African continent alongside AFRIMA in November.”

The awards ceremony begins with the entries of submission from Monday May 30, spanning Friday August 5. Also, the year-in-review for the entries is between August 2 and 5 while the pre-screening process holds between August 5 and 8. During this process, entries will be vetted by a special committee at the International Secretariat of AFRIMA, and categorised in accordance with AFRIMA entry submission guidelines.

The main screening process, which is tagged as the Adjudication process, will follow immediately between August 9 and 16. While nominees would be disclosed during a world press conference scheduled for Wednesday August 17. From Wednesday August 24, the AFRIMA Academy as well as music fans and followers around the globe will begin to participate in the public voting process to be conducted on AFRIMA’s website. The voting process would close 24 hours before the awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable international auditing firm, Pricewaterhouse- Coopers.

 

