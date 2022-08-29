Sports

Aubameyang: Barca striker is victim of violent robbery at home

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aubameyang: Barca striker is victim of violent robbery at home

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent robbery at his home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are investigating the robbery in the town of Castelldefels, near to Barcelona, at 01:00 local time.

El Pais reported armed robbers broke into the house, threatened the player and his wife and forced them to open a safe and stole jewellery.

Aubameyang was also reportedly beaten in the incident, reports the BBC.

Barcelona said Aubameyang and his wife were OK following the robbery.

The Gabon international, 33, was an unused substitute as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FIBA condoles with NBBF, FMYSD, Sokoto State Government

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has sympathized with the NBBF, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Sokoto State Government after the fatal accident involving the state’s basketball team that claimed the life of Coach Elisha Jatau.   FIBA leadership in a statement described the accident as an unfortunate incident which has […]
Sports

4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first […]
Sports

Big guns in La Liga, Serie A clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 16 to Monday 18 October 2021. The top clash from Spain sees Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on the evening of Sunday, 17th October at 8pm on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica