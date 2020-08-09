Sports

Aubameyang beats Leno to Arsenal Player of the Season award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Arsenal Player of the 2019-20 Season following his eyecatching performances for the club. The Gabon international bagged 29 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions to finish as the club’s topscorer for a second season.

 

The former Borussia Dortm u n d striker’s e f f o r t a l s o h e l p e d the Emirates Stadium outfit secure their 14th FA Cup title and finish eighth in the Premier League. The forward has been playing an influential role since joining the Gunners from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

 

Aubameyang featured prominently as Arsenal finished as runner-up in the 2018 League Cup and 2019 Europa League.

 

The 31-year-old striker has scored 54 goals in 85 league appearances since his a r r i v a l and in the 2018-19 campaign, he scooped the P r emi e r L e a g u e top-scorer award. Aubameyang started his senior career with AC Milan in 2008 after starring for the side in the youth setup.

 

The forward featured for French sides Dijon, Lille and Saint-Etienne before permanently joining the Green in December 2011, where he shone, scoring 35 goals in 73 appearances.

 

The Gabon captain then teamed up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and helped the German club win a number of laurels before his departure to the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang, whose contract with the Gunners ends in June 2021, is believed to be in discussions with the Premier League side for a new deal, having indicated his interest to continue with the side.

