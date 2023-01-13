Sports

Aubameyang desperate to return to Barcelona

Posted on

…as Arsenal make progress in Mudryk talks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly desperate to leave Chelsea in order to return to Barcelona before the end of the January transfer window. The former Gabon international has found it difficult to make his mark for the Blues during the 2022-23 campaign, only managing three goals and one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions. Aubameyang penned a twoyear deal with Chelsea upon his arrival last summer, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future at the club. A recent report claimed that Barcelona would ‘love the idea’ of re-signing the 33-year-old, although a deal would only be possible if Memphis Depay departed amid interest from Atletico Madrid. According to Sport, Aubameyang would be willing to play for the Catalan outfit ‘almost for free’ due to his deep desire to secure a return to Camp Nou. Aubameyang is allegedly even more determined to leave Chelsea following the club’s acquisition of Joao Felix, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly made progress in their attempts to bring Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates.

 

Our Reporters

Sports

Boxing: Usyk stuns Joshua to win heavyweight titles by unanimous decision

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in London. The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions. The scorecards – 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 – […]
Sports

CAF postpones CHAN draw

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Confederation of African Football has postponed the draw for the African Nations Championship qualification indefinitely. The ceremony was initially billed for today. Nonetheless, the continent’s body has moved it to another date yet to be announced, without explaining the reasons for their decision.“The TotalEnergies Chan Algeria 2023 qualification draw initially scheduled for Friday, 29 […]
Sports

Roma punished for fielding ineligible player

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Roma have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their Serie A opener on Saturday.   Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that Roma used a player over the age of 22 who had not been registered on their 25-man list with the league. Guinea midfielder Amadou […]

