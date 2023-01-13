Aubameyang desperate to return to Barcelona

…as Arsenal make progress in Mudryk talks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly desperate to leave Chelsea in order to return to Barcelona before the end of the January transfer window. The former Gabon international has found it difficult to make his mark for the Blues during the 2022-23 campaign, only managing three goals and one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions. Aubameyang penned a twoyear deal with Chelsea upon his arrival last summer, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future at the club. A recent report claimed that Barcelona would ‘love the idea’ of re-signing the 33-year-old, although a deal would only be possible if Memphis Depay departed amid interest from Atletico Madrid. According to Sport, Aubameyang would be willing to play for the Catalan outfit ‘almost for free’ due to his deep desire to secure a return to Camp Nou. Aubameyang is allegedly even more determined to leave Chelsea following the club’s acquisition of Joao Felix, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly made progress in their attempts to bring Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...