Aubameyang, Mane in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

…as Salah misses out

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Sadio Mane in the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Team of the Year, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah not included in a starstudded XI. Despite scoring 19 times and recording the most shots (132) in the 2019-20 season, the Egypt international seems not to have done enough to merit a place in the selection.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool dominate the selection, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seeing their efforts recognised in what was a record-setting campaign for the Reds. In 35 appearances, Mane found the net 18 times in the English top-flight while providing seven assists.

Little wonder he leads a three-man attacking setup that has Aubameyang and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy who won the Golden Boot prize with 23 strikes. For Auba, 31, who has finished as Arsenal’s top scorer for each of the past two seasons, he got 22 Premier League goals, albeit, Mikel Arteta’s men finished in a disappointing eighth position having accrued 56 points from 38 games. Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne who received the PFA Player of the Year award is picked alongside teammate David Silva and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in the midfield of the selection

Like this: Like Loading...