Aubameyang rejects two bids to sign new Arsenal deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly knocked back offers from two other clubs before verbally agreeing to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The Gabon international is expected to put an end to speculation over his future by penning fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium this week.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is all but in place on a deal worth around £250,000 a week, making A u – bameyang one of the Premier League’s top earners.

It is claimed that the Arsenal captain had interest from elsewhere to consider, with two separate teams stepping forward with bids. Aubameyang further underlined his importance to the North London outfit with a goal in Saturday’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

In a further boost for the Gunners, centreback Gabriel Magalhaes’s arrival from Lille is likely to be finalised in the coming days.

