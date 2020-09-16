Sports

Aubameyang signs new three-year Arsenal deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put an end to the speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international’s previous deal had been set to expire in the summer of 2021 and he had been locked in talks over a renewal for several months. The Gunners had been hugely reluctant to lose their skipper and top scorer of the last two seasons amid interest from big-name clubs such as Barcelona and Antonio Conte’s Inter. Fans can now relax, how ever, as the 31-year-old will remain the spearhead of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding project at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future, with the forward now expected to earn somewhere in the region of £250,000 ($320,000) per week as part of his new deal. “Arsenal fans! Finally! As you know, I’ve just signed da ting,” Aubameyang said in a live stream from the Emirates.

“I wanted to share it with you guys and I’m so happy – a bit nervous! It’s finally done. I’m really, really happy to stay here, I mean, this is my home. “I feel so good here, it’s a great day and I hope you enjoy your day. I signed da ting because I want to become an Arsenal legend and to maybe leave a legacy. It’s time to work a lot to become a legend, I know, but I will give my best as always.

