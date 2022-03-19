Aubameyang; The new king ready to wreak havoc in Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has risen from the shambles of the ignoble end to his Arsenal career to become arguably the hottest striker in Top-Five leagues in Europe and his new rich form for his new outfit, Barcelona, will come under the radar in the last El-Clasico of the season on Sunday.

It was a turbulent end to 2021 for the Gabonese; he was stripped of his captaincy in Arsenal following a disciplinary breach and failed to make any of Mikel Arteta’s subsequent matchday squad ever since. A move to the Blaugrana at the end of the winter window has provided succour to the striker and he is writing another beautiful story in the Catalan city. No doubt, he has hit the ground running at Camp Nou after netting seven times in 10 matches. After failing to find the net in his first three matches, Aubameyang opened his account in style with a hat-trick against Valencia in Mestalla.

The Gabon international followed that up with goals against Athletic and Osasuna in the league and against Napoli and Galatasaray in Europe, the latter two matches seeing him score decisive strikes in the second legs in Italy and Turkey respectively. The UEFA Europa League is a favourite competition for Aubameyang and he now has 24 goals in 47 appearances and is joint third on the list of scorers from the group stages and beyond since it was renamed after being formally known as the UEFA Cup.

The Gabon striker is level with Munas Dabbur and just two behind Aritz Aduriz on 26 and six behind all time leader Radomel Falcao. Aubameyang on Sunday will have a chance to feature in his first Clásico against Real Madrid and extend his excellent run of form.

This is arguably the biggest fixture in club football; the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took the excitement to a different level and the departures of the two legends have inevitably diminished the tie. However, the exciting form Auba has hit and the dominant run of Real’s Karim Benzema can rev up the interest around tomorrow’s engagement at the Bernabue.

Auba is in top mood ahead of tomorrows clash and after the win over Galatasaray, he was asked about his form and the potential reason for it. “What can I tell you? I am working a lot and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill.” He is happy; he is also in a killer mood but will he inflict a big dent on Real’s title charge? Only time will tell.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...